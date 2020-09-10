Every year, the Mayor's Great Futures Gala is held to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Fontana.
The event will take place again here in 2020, but this time it will be held virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual “live” event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m., but the silent auction period began already on Sept. 10 and will continue through Sept. 12.
“This event is more than a gala; it is a community celebration for our young people. It’s very important to continue to support our Fontana Boys and Girls Club,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “I believe that there is no greater investment than that of our collective future -- our young people."
The City of Fontana and the Boys and Girls Club of Fontana continue to work together to ensure the safety and well-being of those who need it most, Warren said.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in bidding at the silent auction. Participants' support will help to deliver programs and services to more than 1,700 local youth and their families during this unprecedented time.
“The funding for this year’s gala will allow us to purchase much needed supplies for the kids such as computers, school supplies and PPE supplies,” said Fontana Boys and Girls Club CEO Terrie Schneider.
For information on bidding in the silent auction, visit www.bgcfontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.