The Etiwanda School District Board of Trustees recently announced the provisional appointment of April McAllaster to the Board of Trustees.
McAllaster was selected from nine community members who applied for the vacant position created by the unexpected passing of David Long on Jan. 8.
McAllaster is a long-time resident of Rancho Cucamonga and a 17-year resident of the trustee area she represents.
She has served on numerous district and local committees, including president of the Rancho Cucamonga Council of PTAs, past treasurer of Windrows PTA, Etiwanda Citizen Oversight Committee (Measure I), previous School Site Council and district LCAP advisory representative, troop leader for Girl Scouts of America, city representative for the Landscape Maintenance and Parks Oversight Committee, and advisory board member for University of La Verne College of Business and Public Management.
McAllaster will take the oath of office at the Board meeting on March 2.
