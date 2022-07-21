Lee C. McDougal was named president of the Governing Board of the Chaffey Community College District for 2022-2023.
McDougal, who represents Fontana, has served on the board since 2000. He previously served the city of Montclair for 35 years, including 18 as city manager.
The officers for the new year were announced during the regular meeting on July 14.
The other officers are:
Vice President – Kathleen Brugger, representing Rancho Cucamonga
Clerk – Deana Olivares-Lambert, representing Upland
Member – Gloria Negrete-McLeod, representing Chino
Immediate Past President – Gary C. Ovitt, representing Ontario
Brugger and Olivares-Lambert both retained their seats in the recent June 7 election because they ran unopposed.
“Chaffey College will play a critical role in the economic recovery of our region,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon. “I have no doubt these talented leaders will continue to make wise decisions that will benefit our students and the community."
The Governing Board represents the community of the college’s district in determining policies and making decisions, which govern the operation of the district and the college.
