The death of a loved one can be very painful for a family -- and now, because of the coronavirus crisis, severe restrictions on social interaction during funerals can make the circumstances even worse.
But Mark and Robin McKay, owners of McKay's Mortuaries, said that visitations at their Fontana location can still take place -- provided that all visitors abide by physical distancing guidelines.
Recently-instituted state regulations dictate that only five people are allowed to enter a mortuary at any one time, and while Mark McKay realizes that these policies can cause much irritation, they are necessary in order to maintain public health.
"It is a new day," he said. "We have to re-define our social independence and comply with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) rules."
During a visitation, attendees must individually "view and leave, view and leave," he said. There must also be no congregating in the parking lot. If these policies are not followed, then the viewing will be stopped.
McKay owns four mortuaries in Southern California, and at a recent viewing at the Lawndale location, family members became too emotionally distraught over the regulations, forcing the event to be shut down.
Despite the difficulties facing the funeral business because of the coronavirus pandemic, McKay said he remains dedicated to serving the community.
He has owned the mortuary at 16918 Baseline Avenue since 2005, and the property has been recently renovated.
He takes health precautions very seriously, and his employees regularly clean the location and wear gloves and masks (he has a three-month supply of those vital items).
When visitors enter the mortuary driveway, they can receive all the information they require from printed materials located near a back door, and therefore do not need to speak directly to McKay.
For more information, call (909) 822-9595 or visit https://www.mckaysmortuaries.com.
