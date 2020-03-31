Nutrition programs for senior citizens are continuing in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.
To-go meals are being distributed weekly on Wednesdays at the George White Senior Center, 8565 Nuevo Avenue in Fontana.
Packages consisting of five individual frozen meals are being provided on that day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for residents to take home, said Carolina Garcia, who is coordinating the program at the site.
The meals include a main course in addition to milk, bread, and fruit. The total weekly donation is $15 ($3 for each meal).
One package is available per customer per week. Persons must be more than 60 years of age to receive the meals and must register at the site on Wednesdays.
The weekly meal package distribution will continue until the COVID-19 emergency is lifted. At that time, the George White Senior Center will be able to return to its regular program of lunches served at the location each weekday.
The program is overseen by the Family Service Association (FSA), which also provides home delivered meals to seniors in San Bernardino County. The home delivery program, which has been in effect for many years, has a waiting list in Fontana, Garcia said.
For more information about the weekly to-go meals, call FSA at (951) 342-3057.
----- SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY Supervisor Janice Rutherford, whose district includes part of Fontana, said that the county remains dedicated to helping meet the needs of seniors (as well as all other residents).
Although the Department of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) lobbies are closed to the public until further notice, staff members are still on site and services will continue to be provided to local residents.
Staff is assisting residents in accessing services and information, focusing heavily on ensuring that older adults in the county have the food and supplies needed to stay healthy and safe, DAAS said.
Residents are invited to call these phone numbers:
• Aging and Adult Services -- Senior information and assistance: (909) 891-3810, Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• San Bernardino County COVID-19 public information line: (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• United Way 211: call 211 any time of day or night
Additional COVID-19 resources and information:
• San Bernardino County Department of Public Health: www.sbcounty.gov/dph
• California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
• World Health Organization: www.who.int
• What do older adults and people with disabilities need to know? https://acl.gov/COVID-19
