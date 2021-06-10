Monserratt Navarrete Vega was very proud to be named the salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Fontana High School, but she wanted to share that title with someone very special -- her twin sister Michelle.
Monserratt said she will fondly remember all the good times (including birthday parties) she and her sister have shared over the years, and now she will miss Michelle because they are heading to different colleges in the fall and will be separated for the first time.
Monserratt and Michelle were two of the 487 Fohi grads who celebrated their accomplishments during the commencement ceremony on June 9 at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.
"The end of high school is only the beginning. We have the rest of our lives to figure ourselves out," Monserratt said in her speech. "You all have bright minds capable of achieving anything you put your mind to. And remember, once a Steeler, always a Steeler."
She thanked her teachers at Fohi, including Dave Fischer, who retired after a lengthy and highly productive career.
Fatima Kamara was named the valedictorian as well as the Outstanding Senior Girl at the school.
"I am proud of us for all we have accomplished at Fohi, especially in our senior year, which was something foreign and unexpected," Kamara said, referring to the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"During these challenging times, some of you have lost loved ones, and my heart goes out to you all. Despite all these challenges, you have persevered to become high school graduates. You deserve to be celebrated and appreciated for doing your best and being the best version of yourself."
Cole Torres was named the Outstanding Senior Boy at Fohi.
