Members of the Class of 2023 at Fontana High School were excited about participating in their commencement ceremony on May 24 at Toyota Arena.
“We started our high school journey in 2019, four eventful years ago. Now we are finally graduating,” said Jasmin Hurtado, the ASB president. “To survive high school in an epidemic, we all had to demonstrate perseverance and grit.”
She urged her classmates to think about the persons who had accompanied them along the way.
“Every single one of you has impacted each other’s lives in a positive way,” she said. “Each and every one of you is a success story. You might not notice it, but success comes in many forms. It’s up to you to decide what that form is.
“That being said, let us rejoice for we have lots to be proud of … Remember to live maroon all day, every day.”
Principal Ofelia Hinojosa reminded the grads about the school’s motto of “Once a Steeler, always a Steeler.”
“Remember, you belong to a very special family — the Fohi family,” she said. “So go out there, experience life, and learn, and grow, and if you want to, you can come back.”
She was referring to the many Steeler graduates who have returned to the school to become staff members.
“Whatever path you are about to embark, you will always be Steeler strong,” she said. “So when doubt creeps in, and your strength wavers, remember who you are. You are brilliant. You are talented. You are strong and you are loved. You are enough. If anyone can do it, you can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.