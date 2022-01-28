Members of the Fontana City Council voted 3-2 to give themselves a raise during the meeting on Jan. 25.
Each member had been making $1,755 per month, with the mayor receiving an additional $1,745 per month.
The new ordinance will raise the salaries to $2,106 per month, with the mayor getting an extra $2,094. The ordinance will not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2023.
The last time the City Council received a raise was in 2018.
During the Jan. 25 meeting, Councilmember John Roberts made the motion to vote on the ordinance, and it was seconded by Peter Garcia.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Roberts, and Garcia then voted in favor of the ordinance, and Phillip Cothran and Jesse Sandoval voted against it.
There was no discussion on the issue.
(Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Roberts voted against the raise and that Cothran voted for it. The Herald News apologizes for the error.)
