Members of the 55th Miss Black Awareness court have been crowned.
Liyah Belvins was named 2022-23 Miss Black Awareness in Fontana during the annual ceremony at the Cypress Center on Dec. 17.
She was crowned by Mrs. California USA Tee Lee Sifn.
Other members of the 2022-23 court are:
• Teen Princess Si'Yae Pernell
• Junior Teen Miss Princess Chardonna Dixon
• Junior Teen Miss Duchess Serenity Tims
• Young Miss Princess Sencerity Tims
• Young Miss Duchess Kylee Brown.
The queen and the members of her court will be participating in various activities during the upcoming year, starting with the San Bernardino Martin Luther King Parade on Jan. 16.
The Miss Black Awareness Scholarship Pageant is organized every year by the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana. For more information about the organization, call Ellen Turner at (909) 333-9950.
