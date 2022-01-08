Because of their dedication to fulfilling many different duties, members of the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) were honored as the Fontana Police Department’s Employees of the Month for October.
Sergeant Jon VanTuinen, Corporal Buddy Porch, Officers Aaron Alcala, Johnsull Doakes, Brandon Gossert, Dustin Hodgins, and Christine Tomicic and Reserve Officer Ryan Starling were recognized at the Dec. 14 City Council meeting.
The MET employees’ primary responsibility is to engage and contact the homeless population in Fontana, said Captain Mike Dorsey during his presentation at the meeting.
The team works with various organizations to provide services and resources to homeless persons to try to help them get off the street, Dorsey said.
MET regularly identifies homeless encampments that have been set up in public areas. Often these encampments are abandoned and are filled with tremendous amounts of trash, which MET cleans up, Dorsey said.
“This type of work is not generally a glamorous type of police work, but this team does it on a daily basis without any complaints,” Dorsey said.
On the first Saturday of every month, MET assists Water of Life Community Church and CityLink at a downtown event in which homeless persons are given new clothes, a haircut, and a shower.
On a weekly basis, the team averages between 15 and 20 arrests of transients who cause problems in the city.
MET also helps out in other ways, Dorsey said.
In October, MET assisted the P.D.’s Fugitive Apprehension Team to identify and arrest felony suspects who had fled to several other cities in Southern California. The group also has spent numerous hours assisting on surveillance and being the uniformed presence on all of these takedowns.
Plus, the team members stayed several hours over their shift to assist Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) with a sweep before Halloween. Each two-person team was assigned at least 25 locations with registered sex offenders to contact to check compliance.
----- ALSO, Bonnie Edwards, a community policing technician with the Traffic Division, was named the non-sworn Employee of the Month for October.
This year, Edwards applied for and was awarded a $330,000 Office of Traffic Safety grant, which will allow the department to conduct several DUI checkpoints and other traffic operations. She also worked on several other projects.
