Members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) were honored as the Fontana Police Department’s Employees of the Year during a recent Fontana City Council meeting.
The RRT employees are Sergeants Brandon Bowie and Kyle Guthrie; Corporal Tyler Burton; and Officers Andrew Davis, Nolan Falconieri, Adrian Garcia, Jose Morales, and Alex Yanez.
“This team does outstanding work on a daily basis,” said Fontana P.D. Captain Jim Burton. “It’s a team of highly skilled, tenacious investigators.”
Burton said the team was formed several years ago in order to combat emerging crime trends.
He said one of the most troubling recent trends in Fontana (and across the country) is the rise in the number of illegal firearms. During 2022, the RRT seized a total of 450 illegal firearms.
In addition, the RRT seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of heroin, and 12,000 fentanyl pills last year.
Burton added that already in the first six weeks of this year, the unit has seized 127,000 fentanyl pills and 25 more illegal firearms.
