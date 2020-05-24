Traditionally, Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington holds Memorial Day ceremonies to honor United States military members who have perished while serving their country.
However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's ceremonies, which would have taken place on May 25, have been cancelled.
Those events have annually included presentations by members of local organizations such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, as well as participation by Fontana JROTC students and music by Fontana Unified School District singers and orchestra performers.
But even though there are no events this year, visitors to Green Acres can still see small flags placed at the grave sites of military personnel.
Many local residents have stopped by Green Acres this weekend, bringing flowers and other items to honor their loved ones.
Former Fontana City Councilman Bill Freeman, who was a guest speaker at last year's Memorial Day ceremony, has compiled information about the 44 U.S. military members from Fontana who have died in foreign wars. An article by Freeman can be seen now in the News section of the Herald News, accompanied by separate tributes to two Fontana residents -- Ralph Broiles and Paul Harvey -- who were killed in World War II. Freeman will regularly provide additional tribute articles in the Herald News for the next several months, continuing through Veterans Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.