A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington.
A Catholic mass will take place at 9 a.m., and then a memorial service will occur at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30.
The public is invited to attend these events. Organizations representing local veterans will be involved.
Green Acres is located at 11715 Cedar Avenue. For more information, call (909) 877-2311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.