Memorial Day events are planned at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington.
A mass will be held on Monday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and then a memorial service will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Green Acres, 11715 Cedar Avenue.
Local residents are invited to attend the events.
