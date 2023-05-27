Green Acres Memorial Park will be hosting Memorial Day events on Monday, May 29.
At 9 a.m., the Knights of Columbus will be holding a memorial mass.
Then at 11 a.m., a Memorial Day service will take place, coordinated by local veterans’ groups. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Green Acres is located at 11715 Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
