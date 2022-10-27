Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Oct. 26, officers responded to a local gas station regarding two subjects possibly stealing diesel fuel, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
When officers arrived, they located Jaime Llamas, 41, and Yonar Bello-Lopez, 38, filling two trucks that had altered gas tanks that would hold more than 1,000 gallons each, police said.
After paying the clerk $500 for fuel, they allegedly manipulated the gas pump and received about 2,000 gallons of fuel, valued at more than $15,000.
Llamas and Bello-Lopez were arrested and booked on a charge of grand theft.
“According to the company's corporate investigations department, these subjects and their trucks have been to this gas station doing the same activity before. We believe these suspects have done this numerous times and different gas stations and are looking for additional victims,” the P.D. said on Facebook.
Officers arrested two men for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of gasoline.
This was one of the trucks allegedly involved in fuel theft. (Contributed photo by Fontana Police Department)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.