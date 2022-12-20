A Menorah Procession will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Ontario Town Square, 224 N. Euclid Avenue in Ontario.
All interested persons are welcome to join the Jewish community for the procession of Menorah-mounted vehicles riding through neighborhoods.
Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is an eight-day celebration, and Jews celebrate the holiday by lighting an eight-branch candelabrum, commonly called a Menorah.
“Chanukah is a joyous time and the Menorah is a universal symbol of freedom,” said Rabbi Sholom Harlig, director and rabbi of the Chabad of the Inland Empire. “The goal of this procession is to increase the awareness that light overcomes darkness and good triumphs over evil.”
Over the past three decades, the practice of community Menorah processions has drawn a worldwide following.
“At this juncture in time, there is a lot of darkness in the world,” said Rabbi Harlig. “Just one light can dispel the darkness.”
The celebratory event starts at 6:30 p.m. with the lighting of the Menorah, Jewish music, traditional latkes and sufganiot, and crafts. The procession will then begin at 7 p.m.
For more information, call (909) 949-4553 or visit www.chabadinlandempire.com.
The event is part of the Christmas on Euclid Experience, which includes several holiday celebrations each December in Ontario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.