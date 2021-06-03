A Metrolink train collided with an unoccupied vehicle that had been left on the tracks in between Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga on the morning of Thursday, June 3, according to Metrolink.
There were no injuries to any persons on the train.
The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. and caused delays on the San Bernardino 305 line. The tracks were open by 7:27 a.m., Metrolink said.
The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department is investigating the incident.
