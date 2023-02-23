The Fontana City Council announced that Captain Michael Dorsey has been selected to succeed Billy Green as the city's next chief of police, effective March 13.
As chief, Dorsey will direct all police department operations of both sworn and non-sworn staff, the city said in a news release on Feb. 23.
"We're thrilled to have someone of Mike's experience and leadership during this exciting time in our City. His deep roots in the Inland Empire and his understanding of the community and region will enhance Fontana's already outstanding reputation for public safety and quality of life,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
Dorsey brings 29 years of extensive law enforcement experience, holding executive positions in field services, special operations and administrative, as well as experience in SWAT, narcotics, undercover operations, auto theft gangs and internal affairs.
Dorsey will be sworn in on March 14 at the regular City Council meeting.
"Mike has a proven track record of not accepting the status quo. He relishes in the opportunity to lead and serve with men and women of our Police Department," said City Manager Matt Ballantyne. "His perspective will be a welcomed addition to our innovative Executive Management Team. Within a short period of time, I have enjoyed working with Mike and look forward to partnering with him to support our staff and serve our wonderful community."
The extensive search began after Green announced his retirement last November.
Green, a former Marine and Fontana officer of more than 24 years, leaves behind a legacy of service and integrity, establishing community partnerships and innovative solutions to reaching issues like homelessness and community policing, the city said. Green's retirement will be effective March 30.
"I've been blessed to work with an incredible group of dedicated professionals over the course of my career," Green said. "I have had wonderful mentors and have been privileged to have a job where I work with my best friends. It has been an honor to lead the department over the past five years. Our police department is effective and driven to serve the community because of the incredible support we receive from our residents. Fontana is truly a special place, and I will be forever grateful to have been part of it."
Prior to joining Fontana, Dorsey served at the Redlands Police Department for four years as an officer. He holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from California Coast University.
"I am honored by the Council's and City Manager's support and confidence," said Dorsey. "I look forward to helping Fontana to move forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.