All of Fontana's school buildings have now officially reopened.
The middle schools and high schools in the Fontana Unified School District opened their doors for students on May 3 following the year-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In April, the district's elementary schools welcomed their students back to the campuses.
The district said that 41 percent of the middle school students indicated that they wanted to go back for in-person instruction, while the rest of the students chose to remain in Distance Learning.
The district said that 29 percent of high school students decided to return to the school buildings.
At Fontana Middle School, new Principal Marco Garcia enthusiastically greeted the students as they walked through the front gates and headed to their classes.
He knows that even though COVID-19 cases have declined dramatically in recent months, many parents, students, teachers, and administrators still have concerns about keeping healthy.
"It's extremely exciting to have the students back," Garcia said. "This gives them some sense of normalcy. Everyone is still nervous on the first day. We want to make sure the kids are safe -- and give them a good education along the way."
