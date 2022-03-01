A teacher at a middle school in Fontana has been accused of allegedly inappropriately touching a female student, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Feb. 25, police were notified that the victim had come forward, and she identified the suspect as Raymond Murphy, a teacher at Wayne Ruble Middle School. The alleged inappropriate touching took place during school hours.
Murphy was placed, and is currently on, administrative leave, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation, police said.
Charges against Murphy are being sought with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, police said.
The Fontana P.D. is looking for additional alleged victims or any further information regarding Murphy. Persons are urged to contact Detective Kevin Anderson at (909) 854-8092 or at kanderson@fontana.org.
