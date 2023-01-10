Following a nationwide search and a lengthy process of gathering input from district employees and community members, which included the review of 21 applicants recruited by Leadership Associates, the Fontana Unified District Board of Education has selected Miki Inbody as the finalist to replace Superintendent Randal Bassett.
Inbody has deep ties to FUSD, having attended schools in the district and previously worked for the district.
The Fontana School Board will consider an offer of employment and contract at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the district said in a news release.
Miki “Duran” Inbody started her educational journey in Head Start. From there, she attended Maple Elementary School in Fontana from first through sixth grade, Alder Junior High School (now Alder Middle School) from seventh through ninth grade, and graduated from Fontana High School.
She then returned to teach at Almeria Middle School from 1991 through 1996, followed by a promotion to dean of school improvement at Almeria, and then assistant principal at Southridge Middle School and the elementary school level. She then was promoted to principal at Oleander Elementary School and opened a new school, Ted J. Porter Elementary School.
She then transitioned to the district office, serving as the director of professional development and teacher support and interim director of human resources.
She went on to serve as director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent of educational services in the Redlands Unified School District before returning to Fontana to assume the role of associate superintendent of teaching and learning. Inbody is currently the assistant superintendent of education support services at San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools.
“The Board of Education is proud to bring back home one of its own students and employees to lead the district,” Board President Marcelino “Mars” Serna said. “After reviewing several very highly qualified candidates, we chose Ms. Inbody. She is known as a strategic leader with strong collaborative leadership skills. She has an unwavering belief that all students have promise as well as a history of refining and improving curriculum and instruction. She also believes that parents are an integral part of the educational process and must be a part of the systems and structures that are developed in the district.”
Her higher education journey began with a scholarship from the Fontana High School Pep Squad, which led her to begin her studies at Chaffey College. From there, she attended Cal State San Bernardino, where she earned a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and administrative services credential.
“My personal and professional journey has prepared me to serve Fontana Unified School District and lead it to its next level,” Inbody said. “Having been raised in Fontana, I know firsthand the struggles of many of our families. As a first-generation college graduate, I am proof that success in school is not dependent on your zip code nor conditions in your home. I also know now that with a good educational system, families have access to and can ensure their children’s futures are bright. Like many, I am an example of Fontana’s hope for all their students. We are resilient, compassionate and committed.”
Bassett, who began serving as superintendent in December of 2016, abruptly retired in August of 2022. Juan M. Lopez has been the interim superintendent since then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.