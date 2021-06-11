Fontana A.B. Miller High School’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) college-prep elective is celebrating a perfect score for its Class of 2021 graduates, with 100 percent of its AVID students accepted to a four-year university.
All 65 A.B. Miller AVID graduates earned acceptance to at least one four-year college or university, spanning across a variety of University of California (UC) and California State University campuses, as well as private universities.
“This has been a challenging year, but for the A.B. Miller AVID Class of 2021, their lives are forever changed,” Miller AVID coordinator Julie Orrison-Myrehn said. “They are smarter, grittier and even more independent. They have learned to thrive in the middle of a pandemic and earned a 100 percent acceptance rate despite the odds. I am so incredibly proud of all of our Miller AVID graduates.”
These grads will continue their education at institutions that include UC Riverside, UC Irvine, Cal State San Bernardino, Cal State Los Angeles, Cal State Dominguez Hills, Cal State Northridge, Cal State Long Beach, Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State San Marcos, Cal Baptist, University of La Verne, Riverside Community College, Santa Clara University, Chaffey College, Vanguard University and San Joaquin Valley College.
Miller has offered AVID since 1993 and is an AVID Highly Certified Site. During the 2020-21 school year, about 400 students between grades 9 to 12 were enrolled in the elective.
Miller AVID students received additional accolades in 2020-21; Class of 2021 graduate Marian Reyes was awarded a $1,500 scholarship from Riverside Inyo Mono San Bernardino (RIMS) AVID scholarship program, and rising sophomore Erika Santana was named the regional freshman winner in the 22nd annual RIMS AVID Student Write-Off Essay Contest.
AVID prepares traditionally underserved students for four-year college eligibility, providing a social and academic structure to support students as they work to succeed.
“A.B. Miller’s AVID program has enabled so many students to fulfill their dream of attending college,” Principal Dr. Dustin Saxton said. “I can’t say enough about our AVID team, who have an amazing ability to connect with our students and provide them with the tools they need to become college-bound. Congratulations to our AVID graduates. We wish them all the best.”
