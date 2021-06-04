Fontana A.B. Miller High School senior Luzmila Munoz has been named a 2021 Dell Scholar by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, an honor that comes with a $20,000 scholarship to support her dream of higher education.
Munoz is a first-generation, college-bound Latina student who has a 4.46 GPA and has completed eight Advanced Placement classes, six Honors classes and eight dual-enrollment college classes. She plans to attend UC San Diego and major in computer science and engineering.
“This is a tremendous honor and one that I want to share with my mother,” Munoz said. “She is my inspiration. Despite her limited education, I admire her hard work and willpower to have raised my siblings and I single-handedly. My mother has always stressed the importance of academics. She is the driving force behind everything I do.”
Growing up in a single-parent household, Munoz watched her mom build her own small plant business. Enlisted to help out, Munoz began by performing tasks like pruning and cleaning the plants, eventually volunteering to manage her mother’s social media account and coordinate customer relations for the business, even as she challenged herself academically.
Munoz bolstered her academic skills through the college-prep program Upward Bound and the Scripps College Academy STEAM research program. At Scripps, Munoz collaborated with other high-achieving young women in an intensive two-week college-like research project, exploring computer science and making a final presentation to her professors.
Munoz also serves as the Miller Library Club president and is a member of the California Scholarship Federation.
“I am very proud of Luzmila,” Miller High School counselor Rosalie Salazar said. “She has always been driven and self-motivated. Luzmila is very deserving of this honor, and I believe without a doubt she will help to make our world a better place.”
At UC San Diego, Munoz plans to participate in internships and hone her research skills, with an eye towards completing a master’s degree and working in the computer science field.
As a Dell Scholar, Munoz will receive her scholarship over four years, as well as a laptop and textbook credits. Munoz will also receive access to a support network of students, peer mentors and Dell staff, with services including confidential counseling, financial aid coaching and work-life solutions.
“Luzmila is an academic standout, campus leader and role model,” Miller High School Principal Dustin Saxton said. “It is so rewarding to see her hard work and dedication recognized by the Dell Foundation, providing a stepping stone into higher education and successful career. We are all thrilled for Luzmila and her family.”
Munoz is the fifth Dell Scholar in FUSD's Class of 2021, joining Fontana High School seniors Victor Campos, Karen Hurtado-Mendez, Phillip Olguin and Kimberly Sandoval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.