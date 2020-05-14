Melanie Chavez Ruiz, a senior at Fontana A.B. Miller High School, has been named a 2020 Dell Scholar by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.
Ruiz is among just 500 students in the country to earn the prestigious $20,000 scholarship this year.
She will also receive a laptop, textbook credits and access to a support network of students, peer mentors and Dell staff, with services including confidential counseling, financial aid coaching and work-life solutions.
