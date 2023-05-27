Graduates of Fontana A.B. Miller High School celebrated during their commencement ceremony on May 24 at Toyota Arena.
The Honor Senior Class at Miller included the following California Scholarship Federation life members:
Estefania Aguilar, Estrella Aguirre, Arlene Batres, Raul Beltran, Ciara Brown, Lindsay Carlos Flores, Elisa Chavez, Yatzery Cruz, Miriam De La Cruz.
Jessica Flores, Amy Gomez, Ariana Hernandez, Maritza Martinez, Alondra Perez Alvarez, Jorge Ramirez Sandoval,
Vanessa Taylor, Mariah Viramontes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.