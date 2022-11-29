Fontana A.B. Miller High School senior Damien Herrera, third from right, was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Experimental Aircraft Association. He was awarded the scholarship during his aviation career technical education pathway course on Nov. 11. Also pictured from left to right are Experimental Aircraft Association members Kevin Elardo, Jim O’Brien, Herrera’s sister, mother and grandfather, and Miller aviation instructor Jeff McGlocklin. (Contributed photo by FUSD)