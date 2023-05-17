When the Fontana Unified School District held its annual new car giveaway at Fontana A.B. Miller High School on May 11, it was quite appropriate that the winner would be a student at the host school.
Because of her excellent academic work (and some good fortune), Dana Kahala, an 11th-grader at Miller, was the winner of a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer during the Perfect Attendance Spells Success (P.A.S.S.) event.
Each year, Rotolo Chevrolet gives an automobile to a student to highlight the district’s efforts to reward high school students for attending class and maintaining a high grade point average.
Almost 50 other prizes (including scholarships and electronics) were distributed in random drawings at the football stadium.
Kahala and four other students were finalists for the car, and they each received envelopes. When they all opened the envelopes, Kahala pulled out a piece of paper with keys printed on it and joyfully lifted it above her head, indicating that she was the recipient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.