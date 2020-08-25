Fontana A.B. Miller High School Spanish teacher Dr. Sybil Acevedo’s teaching career began as a junior in high school when she founded the Culver City High Spanish Club to tutor fellow students, one of several public service projects Acevedo initiated before attending college.
More than 30 years later, Acevedo’s leadership and passion for education is being recognized by Assemblymember Eloise Reyes, who has selected Acevedo as a finalist for the 2020-21 District 47 Woman of the Year.
The honor recognizes women who have made a significant impact in Reyes’ 47th Assembly District, which includes the City of Fontana. Acevedo was officially recognized as one of 24 Woman of the Year finalists during a virtual nomination celebration on Aug. 22.
“I am extremely grateful to be in the company of so many outstanding women who have contributed so much to our community,” Acevedo said. “I love teaching, learning and serving others. Whether teaching Spanish or ESL, I am always happy to open the worlds of communication to my students. I am blessed to have such a supportive District behind me and colleagues who make every day special.”
Acevedo came to FUSD and Miller in 2003 as an English as a second language (ESL) and Spanish teacher, while tutoring at a local elementary school in her spare time.
Acevedo holds five college degrees, earning a doctorate in educational leadership in 2007 from the University of La Verne.
She has always immersed herself in bilingual education. At age 19, Acevedo she founded an ESL school at her church in Sana Ana, writing all of the curriculum. She also produced a Cinco De Mayo Mexican History Showcase for the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts that focused on Mexican culture and traditions.
Acevedo’s passion for service extends to her free time, which she spends giving back to the community. Her family helps run an annual toy drive for burn victims at Shriners Hospitals for Children, as well as “Kakes for Kindness,” a service project in which she bakes cakes and desserts for first responders, healthcare professionals and community members.
She brought “Kakes for Kindness” to FUSD in 2020, providing desserts to the district's schools, the Fontana School Police Department, and the City of Fontana Police Department. She plans to continue the project through 2020-21.
“Sybil Acevedo personifies the Fontana Unified spirit, inspiring her students to achieve and setting high expectations throughout the District,” Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “We are thankful to Assemblymember Reyes for recognizing Dr. Acevedo’s accomplishments and selecting her for this very prestigious honor.”
