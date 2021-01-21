The dedicated healthcare workers at Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) in San Bernardino were greeted with special visitors thanks to Happiness on 4 Hooves, an organization that spreads joy and love through their certified miniature therapy horses.
“Our care team is going strong, but the current surge has been difficult,” said Doug Kleam, the SBMC hospital president. “Hearing a little bit of laughter, knowing that they are smiling behind their masks because of this special visit, warms our hearts.”
“JJ” was the first miniature horse of Happiness on 4 Hooves therapy efforts, and “Mama” is so calm she could go by the name “Zen Mama”. Therapy animals, including equine therapy, are known to help reduce stress and anxiety.
Rebecca Avila, a SBMC respiratory therapist, said: “I’ve been working with COVID patients for so long, this visit refreshes my soul.”
