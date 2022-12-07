The Miss Black Awareness Scholarship Pageant will be held in Fontana on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The event will take place at the Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue, and doors will open at 5 p.m.
The pageant contestants made a special appearance at the City of Fontana’s Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 1 and met Santa and Mrs. Claus. The contestants are Si'yae Purnell, Chadonna Dixon, Sencerity Tims, Serenity Tims, Liyah Belvins, and Kylee Brown, according to Ellen Turner, one of the coordinators of the pageant.
Residents are invited to attend the pageant, and advance tickets are available. Donation is $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
For more information, call the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana at (909) 333-9950 or visit https://missblackawarenesspageant.webs.com
