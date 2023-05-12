The Miss Black Awareness Scholarship Pageant, based in Fontana, will be holding a fundraising event on Saturday, May 20.
The White and Royal Blue Fashion Show and Fundraiser will be held from noon to 3 p.m.
The event will include mother-daughter and father-daughter duos strutting the runway as a way to promote the pageant, which will take place in December.
The pageant is for girls and young women ages 5-21.
“We do what's best for the pageant contestants so that they will shine and have a sense of community service and opportunity to form a sisterhood that may last in a lifetime,” said Ellen Turner of the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana.
Also during the fundraiser, there will be entertainment provided by Captain Mark Wood Jr. of the group Lakeside as well as a performance by Amore the Songstress.
In addition, the event will include food, a silent auction, and vendors.
Donation is $25 per person. There will be no ticket sales at the door.
For more information, call (909) 333-9950 or visit missblackawarenesspageant.webs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.