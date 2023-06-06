A total of 50 contestants will be participating in the annual Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant on Saturday, June 10.
After a few years of being held at Center Stage Theater, the pageant is now returning to its previous home at Fontana High School.
There are 17 entrants in the Miss Fontana portion of the event and 33 participants in the Teen Fontana competition.
Giselle Aparicio, a graduate of Fontana A.B. Miller High School who is an honors student at Cal State San Bernardino, is finishing out her year as Miss Fontana after winning the title in 2022. In addition, Ava Trejo is completing her year as Teen Fontana.
----- MISS FONTANA contestants and their sponsors:
Alexandra Mayorga-Galvan — Fontana Exchange Club
Alicia Garcia — Councilman Jesse Sandoval
Aniyah Davis — Rotolo Chevrolet
Ariana Guevara — Hadley Towing
Ariel Maldonado — City Treasurer Janet Koehler-Brooks
Ashley Centeno — California Steel
Daisy Amador — Inland Empire Foundation
Jackie Heredia — South Star Logistics
Jaiden Hernandez — Fontana Art Association
Lizbeth Velasco Martinez — Allard Engineering
Mackenzie Lewis — Working Dogs for Warriors
Mariah Johnson Evaro — Calvary Chapel Summit
Samantha Rios — Mannheim
Sarah Garcia — Dhindsa Group of Companies
Sarahi Ortiz Melchor — Utility Trailers
Yulissa Heredia — Fontana Woman’s Club
Zaryfe Saucedo Morales — Councilman John Roberts
----- TEEN FONTANA contestants and their sponsors:
Alejandra Portillo — Crown Technical
Alekssa Yadira Morales — American Business Bank
Andrea Aguilar — FPEM Consulting Services
Angeles Lemus — Fontana Water Company
Ashley Gomez — San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez
Aylin Gaspar — Fontana Chamber of Commerce
Destiny Lockhart — Harbor Truck and Van
Emily Garcia — Guzman and Associates
Emma Aguilar — San Bernardino County Firefighters Association
Guadalupe Bonilla — Dr. Chotutu
Jade Centeno — School Board Member Adam Perez
Jenasia Duncan — Final Touch Construction
Jimena Perez Hinojoza — Fontana Optometric
Jocelyn Diaz — Fontana Kiwanis Club
Jolie Parker — Councilman Peter Garcia
Lanise Vernon — Boston’s Restaurant and Grill
Macie Sainz — ABS Collision
Madaley De La Cruz — George’s Shell
Melanie Rodriguez — National Community Renaissance
Michelle Amador — Velocity City Trailer
Morgan Isaac — Fontana Police Officers Association
Nathalia Landaverry — California Recyclers
Noemi Vargas — LaBarge Industries
Racheal Osuma — Mayor Acquanetta Warren
Sage O’Toole — Valley Kia
Sayra Soto — Cherry Truck Sales
Selena Hernandez Flores — Thompson Building Materials
Sherry Chen — Empowering Success
Sheyla Aleman — School Board Member Joe Armendarez
Tami Omole — Velocity City Trailer
Tiffany Rodriguez — NewBridge Homes
Vivian Salazar-Caceres — Michael Tahan
Zuri Shepherd — All Cities Permit Services.
