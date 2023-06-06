Miss Fontana

Some of the Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant contestants gathered for a photo before the Fontana Days Parade in May.  The pageant will be held on June 10.

A total of 50 contestants will be participating in the annual Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant on Saturday, June 10.

After a few years of being held at Center Stage Theater, the pageant is now returning to its previous home at Fontana High School.

There are 17 entrants in the Miss Fontana portion of the event and 33 participants in the Teen Fontana competition.

Giselle Aparicio, a graduate of Fontana A.B. Miller High School who is an honors student at Cal State San Bernardino, is finishing out her year as Miss Fontana after winning the title in 2022. In addition, Ava Trejo is completing her year as Teen Fontana.

----- MISS FONTANA contestants and their sponsors:

Alexandra Mayorga-Galvan — Fontana Exchange Club

Alicia Garcia — Councilman Jesse Sandoval

Aniyah Davis — Rotolo Chevrolet

Ariana Guevara — Hadley Towing

Ariel Maldonado — City Treasurer Janet Koehler-Brooks

Ashley Centeno — California Steel

Daisy Amador — Inland Empire Foundation

Jackie Heredia — South Star Logistics

Jaiden Hernandez — Fontana Art Association

Lizbeth Velasco Martinez — Allard Engineering

Mackenzie Lewis — Working Dogs for Warriors

Mariah Johnson Evaro — Calvary Chapel Summit

Samantha Rios — Mannheim

Sarah Garcia — Dhindsa Group of Companies

Sarahi Ortiz Melchor — Utility Trailers

Yulissa Heredia — Fontana Woman’s Club

Zaryfe Saucedo Morales — Councilman John Roberts

----- TEEN FONTANA contestants and their sponsors:

Alejandra Portillo — Crown Technical

Alekssa Yadira Morales — American Business Bank

Andrea Aguilar — FPEM Consulting Services

Angeles Lemus — Fontana Water Company

Ashley Gomez — San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez

Aylin Gaspar — Fontana Chamber of Commerce

Destiny Lockhart — Harbor Truck and Van

Emily Garcia — Guzman and Associates

Emma Aguilar — San Bernardino County Firefighters Association

Guadalupe Bonilla — Dr. Chotutu

Jade Centeno — School Board Member Adam Perez

Jenasia Duncan — Final Touch Construction

Jimena Perez Hinojoza — Fontana Optometric

Jocelyn Diaz — Fontana Kiwanis Club

Jolie Parker — Councilman Peter Garcia

Lanise Vernon — Boston’s Restaurant and Grill

Macie Sainz — ABS Collision

Madaley De La Cruz — George’s Shell

Melanie Rodriguez — National Community Renaissance

Michelle Amador — Velocity City Trailer

Morgan Isaac — Fontana Police Officers Association

Nathalia Landaverry — California Recyclers

Noemi Vargas — LaBarge Industries

Racheal Osuma — Mayor Acquanetta Warren

Sage O’Toole — Valley Kia

Sayra Soto — Cherry Truck Sales

Selena Hernandez Flores — Thompson Building Materials

Sherry Chen — Empowering Success

Sheyla Aleman — School Board Member Joe Armendarez

Tami Omole — Velocity City Trailer

Tiffany Rodriguez — NewBridge Homes

Vivian Salazar-Caceres — Michael Tahan

Zuri Shepherd — All Cities Permit Services.

