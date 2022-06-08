Teresa Morales

Teresa Morales was crowned Miss Teen Fontana during the 2021 pageant.

Who will be the next queen of Fontana?

The 2022 Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant will be held on Saturday, June 11 at Center Stage Theater.

Last year’s Miss Fontana winner was Camila Valencia, and the Teen Fontana winner was Teresa Morales.

This year’s contestants and their sponsors are:

Alejandra Portillo - Janet Koehler Brooks

Alexis Robles - Armada Towing

Anyiah Davis - Mayor Acquanetta Warren

Ariana Guevara - California Recyclers

Ashley Gomez Zelaya - Empowering Success

Ashley Lopez - Pacific Forge

Ava Trejo - Crown Technical Systems

Cecilia Espino - Fontana Woman's Club

Daisy De La Guerra - Kiwanis Club

Destiny Lockhart - San Bernardino Co Fire Fighters Association

Emily Villa - Valley Kia

Giselle Sanchez - Rick Battistoni

Haley Munoz - Capitalist Masters Group

Jade Centeno - Morris Automotive

Jazmin Rizo - National Community Renaissance

Madelyn Robles - Fontana Water Company

Noemi Vargas - Fontana Art Association

Samantha Moreno - Working Dogs For Warriors

Samantha Rios - McO Development

Sandi Maher - Dhindsa Group of Companies

Sofia Melendrez - Final Touch Construction

Sophia De Santiago - Velocity City Vehicles

Taylor Villanueva - Calvary Chapel Summit

Aiyana Fox - Utility Trailer Sales

Alexandra Mayorga Galvan - Duke Realty

Ally Heredia - Mary Sandoval, FUSD

Alondra Cabrera - Thompson Building Materials

Amy Villanueva - Allard Engineering

Ashley Centeno - Councilman Peter Garcia

Brigit Santibanez - Inland Kenworth

Cynthia Romo – American Business Bank

Dulce Carrillo - Fontana Hyandai

Gema Curiel – Cherry Truck Sales

Genesis Ruiz - Councilman John Roberts

Genessey Contreras - Boston's Restaurant and Grill

Giselle Aparicio – Manheim

Jaqueline Heredia - Jesse Armendarez

Jazmin Leanos Rodriguez - Wilcox and Gamboa Insurance Agency

Jennifer Pacheco - Pacheco Auto Sale

Leila Cendejas - Rock Honda

Melanie Huerta - Dental World

Michelle Martha - Councilman Jesse Sandoval

Mildred Villasenor - Michael Tahan

Miranda Cortes - Fontana Police Officers Association

Natalia Ramirez - George's Sierra Shell

Santana Vasquez - New Bridge

Sarah Garcia - Fontana Nissan

Shyiteimaih Carter - Best Best and Kreiger

Tania Martinez - Auto Club Speedway

Tanya Bran - Harbor Truck and Van

Yulissa Heredia - ABS Collision Center.

