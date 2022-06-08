Who will be the next queen of Fontana?
The 2022 Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant will be held on Saturday, June 11 at Center Stage Theater.
Last year’s Miss Fontana winner was Camila Valencia, and the Teen Fontana winner was Teresa Morales.
This year’s contestants and their sponsors are:
Alejandra Portillo - Janet Koehler Brooks
Alexis Robles - Armada Towing
Anyiah Davis - Mayor Acquanetta Warren
Ariana Guevara - California Recyclers
Ashley Gomez Zelaya - Empowering Success
Ashley Lopez - Pacific Forge
Ava Trejo - Crown Technical Systems
Cecilia Espino - Fontana Woman's Club
Daisy De La Guerra - Kiwanis Club
Destiny Lockhart - San Bernardino Co Fire Fighters Association
Emily Villa - Valley Kia
Giselle Sanchez - Rick Battistoni
Haley Munoz - Capitalist Masters Group
Jade Centeno - Morris Automotive
Jazmin Rizo - National Community Renaissance
Madelyn Robles - Fontana Water Company
Noemi Vargas - Fontana Art Association
Samantha Moreno - Working Dogs For Warriors
Samantha Rios - McO Development
Sandi Maher - Dhindsa Group of Companies
Sofia Melendrez - Final Touch Construction
Sophia De Santiago - Velocity City Vehicles
Taylor Villanueva - Calvary Chapel Summit
Aiyana Fox - Utility Trailer Sales
Alexandra Mayorga Galvan - Duke Realty
Ally Heredia - Mary Sandoval, FUSD
Alondra Cabrera - Thompson Building Materials
Amy Villanueva - Allard Engineering
Ashley Centeno - Councilman Peter Garcia
Brigit Santibanez - Inland Kenworth
Cynthia Romo – American Business Bank
Dulce Carrillo - Fontana Hyandai
Gema Curiel – Cherry Truck Sales
Genesis Ruiz - Councilman John Roberts
Genessey Contreras - Boston's Restaurant and Grill
Giselle Aparicio – Manheim
Jaqueline Heredia - Jesse Armendarez
Jazmin Leanos Rodriguez - Wilcox and Gamboa Insurance Agency
Jennifer Pacheco - Pacheco Auto Sale
Leila Cendejas - Rock Honda
Melanie Huerta - Dental World
Michelle Martha - Councilman Jesse Sandoval
Mildred Villasenor - Michael Tahan
Miranda Cortes - Fontana Police Officers Association
Natalia Ramirez - George's Sierra Shell
Santana Vasquez - New Bridge
Sarah Garcia - Fontana Nissan
Shyiteimaih Carter - Best Best and Kreiger
Tania Martinez - Auto Club Speedway
Tanya Bran - Harbor Truck and Van
Yulissa Heredia - ABS Collision Center.
