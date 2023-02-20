Auto Club Speedway will have a gold-medal luster for the final race on its 2-mile oval.
On Feb. 20, the Fontana track named three-time Olympic gold medalist and California native Misty May-Treanor the honorary starter for the Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The beach volleyball champion will wave the green flag ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series follow-up to the Daytona 500.
“We’re thrilled to have Misty as our honorary starter at Auto Club,” said Dave Allen, president of Auto Club Speedway. “She’s an incredible athlete and a sporting legend of the highest degree -- the perfect fit for this historic last race on the 2-mile oval.”
Throughout her career, May-Treanor amassed more than 100 championships and competed in four Olympic games, her first in Sydney in 2000; however, it wasn’t until the 2004 Athens games she won her first Olympic gold alongside teammate Kerri Walsh-Jennings. From there, the pair went on to win another gold medal in the 2008 games and again in 2012, becoming the most successful duo in the history of women’s beach volleyball with 112 consecutive wins -- a record that still stands today.
In addition to being a decorated Olympian, May-Treanor also holds the title of NASCAR co-grand marshal. She, alongside other sporting legends, gave the command before the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in 2022. Now, she’s back at another NASCAR event, adding a new accomplishment to her impressive resume -- honorary starter for the Pala Casino 400.
“I’m honored to be part of the final race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval,” said May-Treanor. “I can’t wait to feel the adrenaline in the air that always accompanies NASCAR racing.”
Tickets for the final Cup Series weekend on Fontana's 2-mile oval are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to visit www.autoclubspeedway.com for the latest ticket information.
