The Exchange Club of Fontana will be sponsoring its 2023 Day of Service in conjunction with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16.
The club is inviting residents of all ages and backgrounds to advance King’s legacy by participating in community projects.
Participants can join the Exchange Club’s volunteers in making it a “Day On, Not a Day Off” by creating Valentine’s Day cards for seniors and veterans and cleaning up Jurupa Park.
The event kicks off at the Veterans Park Clubhouse, 17255 Merrill Avenue in Fontana with volunteer registration at 9:30 a.m., followed by breakfast. Participants then depart to complete service projects from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. before ending the day back at the clubhouse for lunch and a project re-cap.
To volunteer, register by contacting Brock Champion at bchampion@ofy.org or by texting (909) 315-9154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.