A mobile home and five detached garages were destroyed by a wind-driven fire in Fontana in the early morning hours of March 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Three residents were displaced by the fire and received assistance from the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.
At 12:32 a.m., crews were dispatched to a reported RV on fire in the 15200 block of Orchid Street.
Firefighters arrived to find a mobile home well involved with a fire that was quickly spreading through properties and buildings because of wind gusts over 40 mph, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Downed power lines and live ammunition complicated fire suppression efforts, he said.
In addition to the buildings, three power poles, multiple palm trees, brush and ornamental vegetation were burned.
It took about one hour to knock down the blaze.
The fire’s cause and origin is under investigation.
The Fire Department responded to the scene with eight engines, two truck companies, two squads, multiple chief officers, and an air/light unit.
