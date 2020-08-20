The Fontana Police Department recently helped make a Fontana boy very happy on his 12th birthday.
The P.D. teamed up with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, Fontana School Police Department, and Mayor Acquanetta Warren for a drive-through birthday celebration for Eric Jones, a boy who has autism.
"We have befriended Eric over the years and always enjoy seeing him out at our community events," the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post.
But due to recent events, P.D. officers had not seen Eric lately, and so they decided to make a surprise appearance, joined by K9 Goose (who is one of Eric's favorites).
Eric's mother, Elaine Jones, appreciated the support shown by the local police and fire leaders.
Elaine Jones has also been highly regarded in the community. She is an ambassador for One Legacy and was honored with an opportunity to ride in the Donate Life float in the 2018 Rose Parade. In 2000, she generously donated a kidney to save her uncle’s life, and in 2009 she was again inspired to become an altruistic donor by donating a segment of her liver to a Cambodian infant (who is now 10 years old).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.