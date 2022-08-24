The Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana will be inviting local residents to attend the Mommy and Me fashion show and tea on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The event will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue in Fontana.
“You can show your support to our young ladies who are doing something positive and their mothers are leading by example,” said Ellen Turner, who leads the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana.
The tea is a fundraiser for the 54th Miss Black Awareness Scholarship Pageant, which will be held Dec. 17.
“Experience ‘Summer Fun’ fashion wear, modeled by the contestants and their mothers, along with professional models,” Turner said.
For more information, call Charlene Dixon at (909) 913-0831 or email mbapageant@yahoo.com.
