The City of Fontana has announced a new cost-saving program for those who own and live in their mobile homes within the city limits.
Residents who qualify are able to receive up to $25,000 for repairs and renovations toward their mobile home.
Some qualifications include:
• Mobile home is located within the City of Fontana
• Must be owner-occupied
• Total gross annual family income does not exceed 80 percent area median income set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
For example, a household with one person must have a gross income limit of $49,300; two people, $56,360; three people, $63,400; four people, $70,400; five people, $76,050 (as of June, 2022).
Residents who believe they may qualify for this program are encouraged to contact the Fontana Housing Department for more information at (909) 350-6606, email housing@fontana.org, or visit fontana.org/housing.
