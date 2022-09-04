Fontana Unified School District has named Monica E. Young as Sequoia Middle School’s new principal, promoting the veteran administrator from her current position as Henry J. Kaiser High School assistant principal, where she has worked since 2017.
Young takes the top leadership position at Sequoia vacated by Antonio Viramontes, who is now principal of Jurupa Hills High School.
“Monica Young is a proven, experienced administrator and the perfect choice to lead Sequoia Middle School to new heights of excellence,” Acting Superintendent Dr. Monica Makiewicz said. “She joins a long list of Fontana Unified educators taking on new and advanced leadership positions within the District, and we are certain she will thrive in this role.”
At Kaiser, Young led the professional development for teachers, supervised and evaluated the science, math and world languages departments, worked with stakeholders to identify school needs, and conferred with students, parents and teachers to resolve academic and behavioral issues and concerns.
Prior to coming to the FUSD, Young worked for Los Angeles Unified School District as a professional development facilitator, testing coordinator, science teacher and coach, magnet school coordinator, biology teacher and categorical program advisor.
“Being named Sequoia’s principal is a dream come true,” Young said. “My goal is to provide leadership so that our students can grow into successful members of our community. I believe that all students can learn when there is a positive school climate and culture, in a school where we foster innovation and celebrate student success.”
