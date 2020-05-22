San Bernardino County is awaiting authorization from the state to allow more businesses to open, county officials said on May 22.
Earlier this week, the state provided “readiness criteria” that would allow more counties to transition more quickly into a Later Stage 2 opening, which means reopening retail stores, malls and dine-in restaurants.
County officials announced that San Bernardino County meets this readiness criteria, and they have submitted their plan to the state and are requesting fast-track approval for the reopening.
Approval of this “Variance and Attestation Form” would allow the county to accelerate Stage 2 opening by early next week, if not sooner, said San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman.
This would allow malls, retail stores and dine-in restaurants to resume operations, with COVID-compliant safety practices in place (face covering, social distancing and sanitation).
“We know our businesses are hurting, and we know business owners are doing everything they can to prepare to open safely,” said Hagman. “We are with you on wanting to reopen as fast as possible, and we’re going to work around the clock until you can.”
