The nomination period for persons wanting to run for positions in the City of Fontana in the November election will end on Friday, Aug. 12.
Several candidates have pulled papers for the various offices, which include mayor, two City Council seats, city clerk, and city treasurer.
As of Aug. 10, these candidates have expressed interest in running:
• Mayor — Incumbent Acquanetta Warren and challengers Shannon O’Brien, Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval, and Mylinda Carrillo-Armendarez
• City Council District 1 — Incumbent Phillip W. Cothran Jr. and challengers Alfred Gonzales and Ricardo Quintana
• City Council District 4 — Incumbent John B. Roberts
• City clerk — Incumbent Germaine Key and challengers Jesse Cerda and Alexandra Rivera
• City treasurer — Incumbent Janet Koehler-Brooks and challenger Gabriel Sanchez
For more information, visit:
https://www.fontana.org/3476/November-8-2022-Municipal-Election
