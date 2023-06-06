The 2023 Fontana Days Festival attracted more than 20,000 attendees to Veterans Park over a four-day period at the start of June, organizers said.
The annual festivities, which raised funds for various community projects, were organized by the Exchange Club of Fontana.
Local residents were lured by the “tantalizing smells of BBQ ribs, square bread, and boba,” said Brock Champion, the Exchange Club president. “The event boasted an impressive array of vendors, serving up everything from soft-serve ice cream to daring carnival rides. “
Visitors were treated to some impressive dance performances from local studios, as well as live hip hop and jazz bands. The carnival games and rides were provided by two different companies.
A team of more than 40 volunteers, including Police Explorers, joined with the Fontana Police Department to help make the event a success, Champion said.
“Beyond the fun and entertainment, this year's Fontana Days served a noble purpose,” he said. “The Fontana Exchange Club was able to continue providing scholarships to deserving high school seniors, support veterans in the community, and assist in the protection of children from abuse in San Bernardino County. It also brought the city together in true unity for service.
“The success of the 2023 Fontana Days was made possible by the generous support of our faithful partners and sponsors. We thank them for their continued support in making our city a vibrant and engaged community.”
