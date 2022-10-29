More than 30 weapons were seized by the Fontana Police Department on Oct. 28, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Oct. 29.
The Rapid Response Team served a search at a residence in Fontana for the sales and manufacturing of “ghost” guns.
One male subject was arrested on numerous felony charges.
