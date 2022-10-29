Guns

These "ghost guns" were seized by police in Fontana.  (Contributed photo by Fontana Police Department)

More than 30 weapons were seized by the Fontana Police Department on Oct. 28, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Oct. 29.

The Rapid Response Team served a search at a residence in Fontana for the sales and manufacturing of “ghost” guns.

One male subject was arrested on numerous felony charges.

