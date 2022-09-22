More than 50,000 fentanyl pills and a weapon were seized during an incident in Fontana on Sept. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The seizure came about as part of the Narcotics Unit's ongoing investigation into the sales of illegal drugs, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The investigation led officers to a house in Fontana and a search warrant was served. During the search, officers located an assault rifle and the fentanyl pills, and one male was arrested.
"As a reminder, parents please have conversations with your children about the dangers with fentanyl and other drugs. In the last week at least seven teens have overdosed in the Los Angeles area. We don’t want these statistics to continue, especially in our neighborhoods and schools," the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.