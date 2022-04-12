More than 50 suspects, including one who lives in Fontana, were arrested during a recent two-week period as part of San Bernardino County’s ongoing crackdown on illegal marijuana grows, the county said in a news release on April 11.
Between March 28 and April 10, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies from several different patrol stations, served 53 search warrants at various locations in Apple Valley, Claremont, Twin Peaks, Barstow, Twentynine Palms, Lucerne Valley, Upland, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, Newberry Springs, Hesperia, Oak Hills, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Chino Hills, Rowland Heights, and Pomona, and assisted in one traffic stop in Apple Valley.
A 72-year-old Fontana resident was arrested in connection with one of the parcels which had no address in Lucerne Valley.
During the latest two-week period of Operation Hammer Strike, investigators seized a total of 82,116 marijuana plants, 7,496 pounds of processed marijuana, 29 guns, 4,421 grams of concentrated marijuana, 16 grams of methamphetamine, 2,268 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, and more than $204,000 in cash.
Investigators eradicated a total of 321 greenhouses found at these locations and 20 indoor locations. Investigators also mitigated one electrical bypass and three THC extraction labs and recovered one stolen motorcycle. A total of 54 suspects were arrested.
