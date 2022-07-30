More than 700 students received school supplies for the upcoming year during the annual Back to School Bash in Fontana on July 23.
The event took place at Jack Bulik Park and was coordinated by Water of Life Community Church and CityLink.
In addition to getting the items for school, many students were able to receive free haircuts and participate in games.
Families also had a chance to meet firefighters from San Bernardino County Station 72 in Fontana and tour the fire engines.
