Many Fontana residents prefer to live in houses that have lots of bedrooms, according to a new national report by HireAHelper.
In Fontana, 37.2 percent of homes have at least four bedrooms, compared to 21.6 percent of all U.S. homes. Out of all midsize United States cities, Fontana has the 10th largest share of homes with 4+ bedrooms, HireAHelper said in a news release.
“According to a recent Pew survey, more potential and existing homeowners prefer larger houses with more rooms to accommodate specialized family tasks. Responses to additional survey questions suggest that this preference is due to an increasing number of families adapting to lifestyle changes imposed by COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions — more employees working from home, parents managing online schooling for their children, and more family dinners prepared from the kitchen,” the HireAHelper report said.
To identify the cities with the largest homes, researchers calculated the percentage of existing homes in each city with four or more bedrooms and ranked them accordingly.
Here is a summary of the data for Fontana:
• Share of homes with 4+ bedrooms: 37.2 percent
• Share of homes with 5+ bedrooms: 7.6 percent
• Median home price: $563,371
• Median household income: $80,800
For reference, here are the statistics for the entire U.S.:
• Share of homes with 4+ bedrooms: 21.6 percent
• Share of homes with 5+ bedrooms: 4.6 percent
• Median home price: $316,368
• Median household income: $65,712
“While pandemic life has undoubtedly impacted home buyer preferences, data from the U.S. Census Bureau suggests that America’s appetite for larger homes had been growing for decades,” the report said. “The average size of newly constructed, single-family homes has steadily increased from around 1,700 square feet in the mid-1970s to around 2,500 square feet today. This increase in house size corresponds with an increase in the average number of rooms per house, which also increased markedly during this period. Indeed, the percentage of newly constructed, single-family homes with at least four bedrooms climbed from 23 percent to 44 percent over the same time period.”
For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, the original report can be seen on HireAHelper’s website: https://www.hireahelper.com/lifestyle/us-cities-with-the-largest-houses/
