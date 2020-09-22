Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and because of the prohibitive nature of the safety measures that must be instituted in San Bernardino County to maintain safety, most civil jury trials in the county are continued until 2021 unless a disposition is required within a specific statutory period of time.
Pursuant to California Penal Code section 1050, the court will give preference and priority availability of jurors and jury trials to criminal cases, the county said in a news release.
Jury trials will be limited to all criminal cases, unlawful detainer jury trials, civil cases with statutory preference under California Code of Civil Procedure sections 35-37, and civil cases approaching the five-year deadline under California Code of Civil Procedure sections 583.310 and 583.320.
All parties are asked to meet and confer to pick a tentative trial date in 2021 and submit a stipulation to the court. If no stipulation is submitted, a new trial date will be selected at the current trial readiness conference.
The court may conduct a civil jury trial for cases that do not require disposition within a specific period of time at an earlier date, upon finding of good cause shown, or through the uses of remote technology, when appropriate and if feasible.
